Mahindra MF modifies criteria under minimum redemption amount for debt scheme

Mahindra Mutual Fund has revised the minimum amount for redemption or switch-out criteria in the Mahindra Credit Risk Yojana with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Subsequently, the minimum redemption or switch-out amount will be Rs 1,000 or 100 units or account balance, whichever is lower.

Earlier, the minimum redemption amount was Rs 1,000 or 1 unit or account balance, whichever was lower.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.