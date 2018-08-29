App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 09:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mahindra MF modifies criteria under minimum redemption amount for debt scheme

Earlier, the minimum redemption amount was Rs 1,000 or 1 unit or account balance, whichever was lower

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mahindra Mutual Fund has revised the minimum amount for redemption or switch-out criteria in the Mahindra Credit Risk Yojana with immediate effect, the fund house said in an addendum.

Subsequently, the minimum redemption or switch-out amount will be Rs 1,000 or 100 units or account balance, whichever is lower.

Earlier, the minimum redemption amount was Rs 1,000 or 1 unit or account balance, whichever was lower.

All other features of the scheme remain unchanged.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 09:48 am

