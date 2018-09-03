Mahindra Marazzo to debut today, will take on Maruti Ertiga

Utility vehicle specialist Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) will unwrap the all-new Marazzo, a 7-8 seater people carrier, which will rival the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and the Tata Hexa.

Marazzo is built on a completely new platform and is first of the three launches of the year committed by M&M. It has been designed and engineered using M&M's three resources based in India, the US (Mahindra Automotive North America) and Italy (Pininfarina).

M&M is targeting the young buyer, placing a special emphasis on space and style. The multi-utility vehicle market is not as hotly contested at the sports utility vehicle market.

The market where Marazzo will compete in clocks 9,000-10,000 units a month, said the company in an earlier interaction with Moneycontrol. The Ertiga and the Innova are market leaders in their respective segments.

The diesel version of the Ertiga, equipped with smart hybrid technology, is priced at Rs 9 lakh in Mumbai (ex-showroom) for the base variant. The more premium Tata Hexa is priced at Rs 12.49 lakh, while leader in its segment Toyota Innova Crysta is priced at Rs 15.46 lakh.

The Ertiga, Hexa and the Innova offer an automatic option. The Ertiga and the Innova also come in a petrol option too.

Bookings of the Marazzo, which means shark in Spanish, has already begun. The vehicle will be offered with only a diesel engine to begin with, but will see the addition of a petrol engine in later stages.

Maruti has also begun marketing planning for the facelift Ertiga that will be launched next month. The Marazzo’s launch comes little over a year after Honda decided to pull the plug over the Mobilio, a seven seat utility vehicle, following poor response from the market.

French car brand Renaut also has had a forgettable response for the 7-8 seater Lodgy multi-utility vehicle. The diesel-powered people carrier is priced at Rs 8.73 lakh.

Company officials had said the Marazzo will not replace any of its existing models, slaying speculations that the struggling Xylo may be phased out. The Xylo will continue to cater to the commercial market, while the Marazzo is targeted at the personal user.

Marazzo will be manufactured at the Nashik facility where M&M also produces the Xylo and Scorpio. Marazzo is considered to be a step towards arresting the constant slide in M&M’s market share in the utility vehicle segment, which is now led by Maruti Suzuki.