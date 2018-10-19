Mahindra Marazzo bookings cross 10,000 mark

Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Friday said it has received over 10,000 bookings for its multi-purpose vehicle Marazzo in just over a month of its launch. The company had launched the model on September 3 with price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

"We are delighted with the number of bookings received for Marazzo within just 1 month. This reaffirms the immense popularity Marazzo has garnered in such short time," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive sector, Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

The Marazzo has been co-designed by Mahindra Design Studio and the Italian design house, Pininfarina.

It has been engineered in collaboration with Mahindra North American Technical Centre and the Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai.