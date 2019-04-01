App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 04:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra & Mahindra tractor sales down 31% in March

For the fiscal ended March 31, M&M said its total tractor sales were at 3,30,436 units as against 3,19,623 units in the previous year, up 3 percent.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on April 1 reported a 31 percent decline in total tractor sales in March at 19,688 units. The company had sold 28,477 units in March last year, M&M said in a statement.

Domestic tractor sales in March 2019 were at 18,446 units as against 27,155 units in the year-ago month, down 32 percent, it added.

Exports for the month stood at 1,242 units as compared to 1,322 units in March 2018, a decline of 6 percent, the company said.

For the fiscal ended March 31, M&M said its total tractor sales were at 3,30,436 units as against 3,19,623 units in the previous year, up 3 percent.

Domestic sales in 2018-19 were at 3,16,742 units as compared to 3,04,019 units in 2017-18, a growth of 4 percent.

Exports during 2018-19 stood at 13,694 units as compared to 15,604 units in the previous fiscal, down 12 percent.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector Rajesh Jejurikar said March sales were slow in the domestic market due to postponement of festive season to April and lower rabi sowing than expected.

"We hope that the government's focus on rural development, a good forecast for horticulture production and an increase in the MSP (minimum support price) will positively impact demand for tractors, going forward," he said.
First Published on Apr 1, 2019 03:50 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Mahindra & Mahindra

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Upcoming Hyundai Venue Compact SUV Pictures Leaked, Interiors Revealed

Cash for Poll Ties? SP's Gorakhpur Candidate Claims Nishad Party-BJP ' ...

Panic Grips J&K's Poonch as BSF Officer, 5-year-old Girl Die in Pakist ...

Avengers Endgame Director Joe Russo Says Marvel is in Talks With Priya ...

BJP Changes Thushar Vellappally's Seat to Give Rahul Gandhi Tough Figh ...

The Battle Against Fake News on Facebook Has Taken an Expectedly Polit ...

April Fools' Day 2019: 8 Tech Prank Ideas For You To Try

Delhi HC Dismisses Plea to Stay PM Narendra Modi Release

After Meeting Jaganmohan Reddy, Actor Couple Jeevitha, Rajashekar Retu ...

GST collection records Rs 1.06 lakh crore in March

Parties defy conventional wisdom to catch ’em young

PSLV-C45 carrying India's EMISAT and 28 foreign satellites placed in o ...

Rahul Gandhi refused to forge alliance with AAP for Lok Sabha polls: A ...

China claims positive progress made to resolve issue of listing Masood ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends off day's high, Nifty holds 11,650; metal, a ...

Tata Motors expects better JLR earnings in Q4FY19, shares rise 6%

Embassy Office Parks REIT jumps 6 percent after flat debut

Kotak Mutual Fund upbeat on cement, underweight on autos, expects mark ...

Rahul Gandhi's candidature in Wayanad has CPM shaken; Left party geari ...

Arjumand Majid Bhat, shot dead by 'unidentified gunmen', was a de-addi ...

Replacing NITI Aayog with Planning Commission will not serve any purpo ...

Naruhito's era named Reiwa ahead of emperor's abdication; Japan breaks ...

Flip review: Bejoy Nambiar partially achieves in telling four edgy, en ...

Miami Open 2019: Roger Federer's ever-sharp mind is proving to be the ...

In 'Run From These Slave Traders', Ramanand Sagar writes of women with ...

Censorship in Indian theatre: Colonial era law, 'offended' mobs clamp ...

T-Series is officially the new YouTube king as PewDiePie concedes defe ...

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone’s heartwarming words for each oth ...

Ayan Mukerji shares a throwback picture with Shah Rukh Khan, calls the ...

Laxmi Agarwal dances to Shraddha Kapoor’s Cham Cham in this video

Sara Ali Khan gets candid about Taimur Ali Khan: He is my blood and th ...

Was Arjun Kapoor part of Malaika Arora's Maldives trip? Pictures say s ...

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas share a ‘DM’ connection, just like Nic ...

LOL! Scared Games' April fool’s prank gets a 'friend'ly twist!

Happy April Fool’s Day 2019: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan l ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.