    Mahindra & Mahindra total sales rise 40.9% in April to 60,481 units

    Moneycontrol News
    May 11, 2023 / 08:14 PM IST
    Commercial vehicle sales increased to 20,231 units last month, compared to 17,402 units in the year-ago period, the auto major said.

    Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on May 11 said its total sales increased by 40.9 per cent year-on-year to 60,481 units in April. The company said it had dispatched 42,937 units to dealers in April 2022.

    In a statement, the Mumbai-based auto major said its exports last month stood at 1,813 units, as against 2,703 units in the year-ago period, a drop of 32.9 percent.

    Commercial vehicle sales increased to 20,231 units last month, compared to 17,402 units in the year-ago period.

    The automobiles company reported a net profit of 1,528 crore in Q3, up 13.5 percent from Rs 1,335 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

    Brokerage house Motilal Oswal in its fourth quarter (January-March’ 23) earnings estimates said it expects Mahindra and Mahindra to report net profit at Rs 1,576.2 crore up 35.1 percent year-on-year.

