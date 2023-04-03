 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra & Mahindra total sales rise 21% in March to 66,091 units

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

In a statement, the Mumbai-based auto major said its utility vehicle wholesales rose by 31 per cent to 35,976 utility vehicles in March, as against 27,380 units in the year-ago period.

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Monday said its total sales increased by 21 per cent year-on-year to 66,091 units in March.

The company had dispatched 54,643 units to dealers in March 2022.

It was the company's highest-ever utility vehicle wholesales in a month.