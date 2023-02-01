 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra & Mahindra total sales grow 37% to 64,335 units in January

PTI
Feb 01, 2023 / 03:32 PM IST

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Ltd on Wednesday posted a 37 percent growth in total vehicle sales at 64,335 units in January.

It had registered a total sales of 46,808 units in January 2022.

The total passenger vehicles sale was up 65 per cent at 33,040 units compared to 19,646 units sold in January 2022.

The utility vehicle domestic sales during the previous month grew 66 per cent at 32,915 units as against 19,848 units in January 2022 despite disruptions in the supply chain of crash sensors and airbag ECUs due to the unavailability of semiconductors, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.