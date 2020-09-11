172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mahindra-mahindra-terminates-share-purchase-pact-with-clp-india-5829271.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 10:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra & Mahindra terminates share purchase pact with CLP India

In February this year, M&M had announced that its wholly-owned arm Mahindra Renewables would sell its entire stake in three subsidiaries to CLP India, a part of Hong Kong-based CLP Group, for nearly Rs 340 crore.

PTI
File image
File image
 
 
Mahindra & Mahindra on September 11 said it has terminated share purchase agreement with CLP India to sell the entire stake held by its step down arm Mahindra Renewables in Neo Solren Pvt Ltd (NSPL) for Rs 104.67 crore.

"Given that the closing has not occurred within the agreed timeframes, the share purchase agreement which was entered into for sale of 93,15,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of NSPL held by MRPL to CLP India stands terminated on 10th September 2020," M&M said in a regulatory filing.

Mahindra Renewables Pvt Ltd (MRPL) had agreed to sell its entire stake aggregating 100 percent of the paid-up equity share capital in Cleansolar Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd (CREPL), Divine Solren Pvt Ltd (DSPL) and Neo Solren Pvt Ltd (NSPL), wholly-owned subsidiaries of MRPL, to CLP India Pvt Ltd (CLP).

As per the agreement CLP was to buy 93,15,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each of NSPL at a price of Rs 112.37 per share aggregating to Rs 104.67 crore. The closure of the transaction, originally expected to be completed by May 31, 2020, was extended till September in view of difficulties due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The filing, however, did not mention anything about the other two transactions.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 10:33 pm

