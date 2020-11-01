172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mahindra-mahindra-sales-dip-14-to-44359-units-in-october-6047361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 03:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra & Mahindra sales dip 14% to 44,359 units in October

In the passenger vehicle category, M&M’s wholesales stood at 18,622 units, up 1% YoY, on increased demand for utility vehicles (UVs). The company sold 18,317 utility vehicles during October, up 3% YoY.

PTI
 
 
Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (M&M) on Sunday said its total October vehicle wholesales, including exports, stood at 44,359 units, declining 14.5% from 51,896 units dispatched during the same period last year.

In the passenger vehicle category, M&M’s wholesales stood at 18,622 units, up 1% YoY, on increased demand for utility vehicles (UVs). The company sold 18,317 utility vehicles during October, up 3% YoY.

Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer, automotive division, M&M, said the company has been witnessing a year-on-year surge in total bookings and deliveries so far this festive season.

"Our volumes have grown despite certain supply constraints. Brands like Scorpio, Bolero and XUV 300 continue to do well, while the bookings for the Thar has set new records within just a month of its launch. Going forward, this augurs well for a robust festive demand which in turn will help the industry in the short term," he added.

Total commercial vehicle wholesales, including three-wheeler dispatches, stood at 23,716 units, down 23% from 30,733 units sold in October last year. With dispatches of 15,895 units, M&M saw volumes slide 14% YoY in 2.5 ton to 3.5 ton light commercial vehicle (LCV) category.

LCVs heavier than 3.5 ton gross vehicle weight (GVW) and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) accounted for only 538 units, down 37% YoY.

The company’s three-wheeler wholesales (including electric vehicles) stood at 3,118 units, down 56% from 7,151 units last month.

"We are witnessing a strong demand for our Bolero Pik Up, Supro and Jeeto and have recently launched our BS6 version of the Alfa 3-wheeler, both in load and passenger applications. We are aligning our supply chain and ramping up to meet this demand," said Nakra.

Total commercial vehicle wholesales, including three-wheeler dispatches, stood at 23,716 units, down 23% from 30,733 units sold in October last year. With dispatches of 15,895 units, M&M saw volumes slide 14% YoY in 2.5 ton to 3.5 ton light commercial vehicle (LCV) category.

LCVs heavier than 3.5 ton gross vehicle weight (GVW) and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (MHCVs) accounted for only 538 units, down 37% YoY.

The company’s three-wheeler wholesales (including electric vehicles) stood at 3,118 units, down 56% from 7,151 units last month.

"We are witnessing a strong demand for our Bolero Pik Up, Supro and Jeeto and have recently launched our BS6 version of the Alfa 3-wheeler, both in load and passenger applications. We are aligning our supply chain and ramping up to meet this demand," said Nakra.

First Published on Nov 1, 2020 03:12 pm

