Mahindra & Mahindra pick up vehicles domestic sale crosses 1.5 lakh units

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra on April 8 said its pick up vehicles' domestic sale crossed 1.5 lakh units in domestic marker during the fiscal ended March this year.

The pick up range has sold 1,62,000 vehicles in FY-2019, compared to 1,49,121 vehicles in FY-2018, logging a 9 percent growth, thereby posting the highest-ever annual sales growth in the segment since the launch, the company said in a release.

Mahindra's pick up range, which caters to the cargo transport segment, comprises brands such as Bolero Maxi Truck, Bolero pik-up, Bolero Camper and Imperio.

The company commands as high as 58 percent market share in the 2-3.5 tons light commercial vehicle (LCV) category.

"The journey towards achieving this over 1.5 lakh units milestone of pickups in fiscal 2018-19 is a proud moment for us. We are grateful to all our customers and for the success of our newly-launched Maha Bolero Pickup 1.7T. Mahindra has the widest range in this segment today," said Veejay Ram Nakra, the company's chief of sales and marketing for automotive sector.

At present, the pick-up segment in India has sales of over 14,000 vehicles per month and is growing rapidly, the company said, adding Mahindra groups market share in the segment stood at 58 percent in FY19.