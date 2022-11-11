Mahindra & Mahindra net profit zooms 46% in Q2 on sales volume surge

Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) has posted a 46 percent jump in its net profit at Rs 2,090 crore for the se3cond quarter of FY2023 as against Rs 1,433 crore a year ago. The company's revenue was up 57 percent at Rs 20,839 crore versus Rs 13,314 crore in the same period.

“ Our robust financial results reflect the progress we have made on our strategic imperatives. While the auto segment has led growth, we have seen steady performance across our group companies. Our journey of creating value and providing growth capital continued through the Susten-OTPP transaction and the BII transaction,” Dr Anish Shah, Managing Director and CEO of M&M Ltd, said.

The company's EBITDA surged 50 percent on-year to Rs 2,496 crore in the quarter under review vis-à-vis Rs 1,661 crore earned in the year-ago period. Its sales volume during the quarter also went up 75 percent over the last year to 1,74,098 units from 99,334 units. However, its operating margin declined from 12.47 percent in the year-ago period to 11.98 percent in Q2.

The Mumbai-based automaker said it was its highest-ever quarterly standalone and consolidated toplines.

“Our strong revenue growth coupled with the focus on operational metrics and cost management have enabled us to record our highest standalone profits ever,” Manoj Bhat, Group Chief Financial Officer, M&M Ltd, said.