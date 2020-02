Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to raise Rs 310 crore via NCDs

Non-banking finance firm Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on February 3 said it will raise up to Rs 310 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). In a filing to BSE the company said that the duly authorised committee has approved "the allotment of 3,100 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating to Rs 310 crore."

The deemed date of maturity of the debentures is February 3, 2023.

The shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services were trading at Rs 357.10 apiece on BSE, up 1.41 percent from the previous close.