Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services to raise Rs 310 crore via NCDs

Non-banking finance firm Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on February 3 said it will raise up to Rs 310 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs). In a filing to BSE the company said that the duly authorised committee has approved "the allotment of 3,100 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, at par, aggregating to Rs 310 crore."

The deemed date of maturity of the debentures is February 3, 2023.