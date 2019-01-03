App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 03, 2019 11:45 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 cr via NCDs

The company plans to undertake a public issue of NCDs for an amount aggregating up to Rs 500 crore (base issue size), opening on January 04, 2019. The issue will close on January 25.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services plans to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

The company plans to undertake a public issue of NCDs for an amount aggregating up to Rs 500 crore (base issue size), opening on January 04, 2019. The issue will close on January 25.

It will have an option to retain oversubscription up to to Rs 3,000 crore aggregating up to Rs 3,500 crore (tranche I issue).

The NCDs offered through this tranche I are proposed to be listed on the BSE, the company said in a regulatory filing.

These NCDs, bearing a fixed rate of interest, are being offered under four different series -- series I (39 months), series II (60 months) and series III (96 months) are secured NCDs, while series IV (120 months) are unsecured subordinated NCDs.

The coupon rate on series I, series II, series III and series IV NCDs for category I (QIB) and category II (corporate) holders is 9 per cent, 9.10 per cent, 9.20 per cent and 9.35 per cent per annum, respectively, payable annually.

The coupon rate on series I, series II, series III and series IV NCDs for category III (HNI) and category IV (retail individual) holders is 9.05 per cent, 9.15 per cent, 9.30 per cent and 9.50 per cent per annum, respectively, payable annually.
First Published on Jan 3, 2019 11:42 am

tags #Business #Companies #Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services #NCD

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.