Mahindra & Mahindra August sales dip 16% to 30,426 units

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Tuesday reported a 16 percent decline in total sales at 30,426 units in August. The company had sold 36,085 units in the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

In the domestic market, sales were down 13 percent to 29,257 units last month, compared to 33,564 units in August 2019.

Exports dropped by 54 percent to 1,169 units, as against 2,521 units in the year-ago month.

In the passenger vehicles segment -- which includes utility vehicles (UVs), cars and vans -- it sold 13,651 vehicles in August this year, against 13,507 vehicles in the same month last year, up 1 percent.

In the commercial vehicles segment, the company sold 15,299 units, as against 14,684 units earlier, a rise of 4 percent.

"At Mahindra, we continue to see good recovery in demand both for SUVs and pick-ups in the small commercial vehicles segment," M&M Automotive Division Chief Executive Officer Veejay Nakra said.

The company has been able to meet the uplift in demand by managing the supply chain challenges and going forward will continue to keep focus on it, he added.