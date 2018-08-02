App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 08:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Logistics' Q1 net up 61%

The company attributed the better show to higher gross margins across different industry verticals driven by focus on operational efficiencies and better revenue mix coupled with other income.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra Logistics today reported a 61 percent increase in consolidated net income at Rs 24 crore for the three months to June on a revenue of Rs 928 crore, which grew 9 percent.

The company attributed the better show to higher gross margins across different industry verticals driven by focus on operational efficiencies and better revenue mix coupled with other income.

The bottomline was driven by the warehousing vertical and other value-added activities, the firm said in a release.

Pirojshaw Sarkari, chief executive of Mahindra Logistics, said, "Profit growth was significantly higher because of expansion in gross margins, increase in other income and nil strategic consulting fees compared to last year."

"We remain buoyant on the logistics sector potential and will continue our endeavour to shape the industry and expand our business," he added

Mahindra Logistics is a portfolio company of Mahindra Partners, which is the USD 1-billion private equity division of the Mahindra group, and is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specialising in supply chain management and people transport solutions.

The company's stock closed 0.07 percent higher at Rs 584.40 apiece at the BSE today, against 0.95 percent decline in the benchmark.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 08:20 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra Logistics #Results

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.