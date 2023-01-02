 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Mahindra Logistics leases 6.53 sq ft warehouse near Mumbai for 5 years: Report

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Mahindra Logistics, a third-party logistics and integrated supply chain company, has leased more than 6,53,000 sq ft of warehousing space at Shakti Logistics Park in Bhiwandi near Mumbai for five years, according to an Economic Times report.

The company will pay a rent of ₹11.28 crore in the first year. The agreement has a clause to increase the rent by 4.5% every 12 months, the report added.

The company has already paid a security deposit equal to three months' rent of over ₹2.82 crore to the property owner, RKJ Shakti Logistics Park LLP, the report further said.

While the deal has already been concluded and registered, it will be effective from April as the agreement includes a rent-free period of 120 days starting from December 1, 2022.

According to the report, the deal was registered on December 27 and the agreement provides Mahindra Logistics exclusive rights over a parking area of nearly 1,00,000 sq ft, showed documents accessed through CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm.