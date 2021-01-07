Mahindra Logistics launches electric last-mile delivery service

Mahindra Logistics on Thursday said it has launched an electric last-mile delivery service — EDel — in six cities including in the national capital and the service will be expanded to 14 cities going ahead.

In Phase 1, EDel will focus on deploying a fleet of 1,000 vehicles starting with three-wheeler (3W) vehicles, designed for cargo applications and the fleet will be deployed by Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) in collaboration with its supply partners, a company statement said.

EDel will initially operate across six major cities in India including Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad and Kolkata, before expanding to a total of 14 cities in the next 12 months.

EDel will provide multiple offerings including package and trip-based services, the company said adding that these offerings will provide customers a scalable, sustainable and cost-efficient solution.

MLL will also be establishing a network of dedicated charging infrastructure for its electric vehicle (EV) operations under EDel with a connected telematics platform to enable customer experience, vehicle and battery utilisation and network management.

"In Phase 1, EDel is focused on deploying a fleet of 1,000 vehicles. The initial focus will be on 3W cargo applications and EDel will primarily utilise the Treo Zor EV by Mahindra Electric. In future, MLL will also evaluate expanding to four-wheeler (4W) and other electric delivery options,” the company said.

Commenting on the launch Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO, MLL said "… demand for last-mile services continues to grow across India, and we believe electric vehicles provide an ideal long-term solution for the emerging imperatives around sustainability and cost effectiveness. EDel is a key lever of our approach to sustainability.

Founded more than a decade ago, MLL serves over 400 corporate 'customers across various industries.