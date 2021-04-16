Mahindra Logis Q4 PAT seen up 102.7% YoY to Rs 19.5 cr: YES Securities

live bse live

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Logistics sector. The brokerage house expects Mahindra Logis to report net profit at Rs 19.5 crore up 102.7% year-on-year (up 7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 30.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,056 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 51.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 14.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 54.9 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

