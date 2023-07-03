Mahindra Lifespaces forays into plotted development

Spread over an area of 19 acres, this project will offer a wide range of plots with sizes up to 5000 square feet.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group, announced on July 3 its entry into the field of plotted development.

The company unveiled its very first project on plotted development called Lakefront Estates by Mahindra at Mahindra World City in Chennai.

Spread over an area of 19 acres, this project will offer a wide range of plots with sizes up to 5,000 square feet.

"Plotted developments have emerged as a game changer in the Indian real estate market, offering homebuyers a unique opportunity to craft their dream homes. It gives me immense pleasure to announce our entry into this new category for Mahindra Lifespaces, with the launch of Lakefront Estates by Mahindra. As the markets in South witness a healthy surge in demand for plotted developments, we are proud to offer a project that seamlessly blends picturesque landscapes, superior connectivity, and a vibrant community, thereby offering a truly unparalleled lifestyle," Amit Kumar Shah, MD and CEO of Mahindra Lifespaces Developers, said.

"With this project, we are confident of offering our customers an opportunity to build not just homes, but a legacy that they can cherish for generations to come,” he said.

Mahindra World City is acknowledged to be an urban destination. Built on environment-friendly principles, MWC is also the first integrated city in India to receive third-party Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWL) certification. It is also a business destination for more than 65+ global corporates, spread across Special Economic Zones and a Domestic Tariff Area, thus providing direct employment to over 100,000 persons in the industrial zone.