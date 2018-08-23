App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Lifespace launches 5th housing project in Chennai township

Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TN RERA) approval has been obtained for the first phase of the project.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra Lifespace Developers today announced its fifth housing project at the 1,500-acre integrated green township 'Mahindra World City' here. The project 'Lakewoods' would have 747 apartments spread across 9.33 acres, Mahindra Lifespace said in a regulatory filing.

"Tamil Nadu Real Estate Regulatory Authority (TN RERA) approval has been obtained for the first phase of the project, consisting of 249 units," it said, adding that the project would be developed in three phases over a period of six years.

CEO Sangeeta Prasad said:"Mahindra World City(MWC) Chennai was envisioned as a sustainable model of urban development that would help both individuals and industries to thrive. It is heartening to see our vision evolving into reality and our fifth residential project Lakewoods marks an important milestone in the growth journey of MWC Chennai."

MWC Chennai spans about 1,500 acres and offers multi-format residential projects located within 285 acres of residential, social and retail infrastructure. It is India's first IGBC Gold (Stage 1) certified green township and home to corporate India's first operational SEZ, the company said.

related news

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the $20.7 billion Mahindra Group.

The company's development footprint spans 23 million sq ft of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities.

It is also developing 4,960 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters in four cities.
First Published on Aug 23, 2018 05:56 pm

tags #Business #Chennai #Companies #India #Mahindra Lifespace

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.