Mahindra Lifesapce's JV firm buys land at Thane in Maharashtra

In a filing to the BSE, the company said Mahindra Happinest Developers Ltd has executed a conveyance deed with the land owners for acquisition of a land parcel situated in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at Village Ranjnoli, Taluka Bhiwandi, District Thane having residential development potential of up to 0.84 million sq ft.
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace said its joint venture has acquired land in Thane, Maharashtra, that has a potential to develop housing project comprising over 8 lakh sq ft.
First Published on Nov 5, 2019 08:40 pm