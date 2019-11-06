Mahindra Lifesapce's JV firm buys land at Thane in Maharashtra

Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace said its joint venture has acquired land in Thane, Maharashtra, that has a potential to develop housing project comprising over 8 lakh sq ft.

In a filing to the BSE, the company said Mahindra Happinest Developers Ltd has executed a conveyance deed with the land owners for acquisition of a land parcel situated in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at Village Ranjnoli, Taluka Bhiwandi, District Thane having residential development potential of up to 0.84 million sq ft.