Last Updated : Nov 06, 2019 10:37 AM IST

Mahindra Lifesapce's JV firm buys land at Thane in Maharashtra

In a filing to the BSE, the company said Mahindra Happinest Developers Ltd has executed a conveyance deed with the land owners for acquisition of a land parcel situated in Mumbai Metropolitan Region at Village Ranjnoli, Taluka Bhiwandi, District Thane having residential development potential of up to 0.84 million sq ft.

PTI
 
 
Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace said its joint venture has acquired land in Thane, Maharashtra, that has a potential to develop housing project comprising over 8 lakh sq ft.

Mahindra Happinest Developer is a joint venture between HDFC Capital Affordable Real Estate Fund -1 and a subsidiary of Mahindra Lifespace.

First Published on Nov 5, 2019 08:40 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Maharashtra #Mahindra Lifesapce #Thane

