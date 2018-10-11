Mahindra launches upgraded Bolero Pik-Up priced at Rs 6.7 lakh

Utility vehicle major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Thursday launched an upgraded version of its Bolero Pik-up with price starting at Rs 6.7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new version of the commercial vehicle comes with an extra long cargo deck with a payload capacity of 1,700 kg, new interiors and better seating comfort.

The model comes with different body styles, cargo box lengths and varying payload capacities of 1,300 kg, 1,500 kg and 1,700 kg, suitable for various customer segments and their needs.

"This Maha Bolero Pik-up will further enhance the core values of Mahindra's tough and rugged DNA, enabling higher earning potential with lower maintenance costs, and take the brand to the next level," M&M Chief - Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said in a statement.

M&M has a market share of 62 per cent in the pick-up segment. It has sold over 10 lakh Bolero Pik-up vehicles in the country so far.