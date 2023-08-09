Mahindra launches new e-Alfa Super rickshaw with higher range

The automaker said this new e-rickshaw is a practical option for drivers seeking self-employment, due to its extended range

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (LMM), a division of Mahindra & Mahindra, has launched its latest electric passenger 3-wheeler, the Mahindra e-Alfa Super, at Rs 1.61 Lakh (ex-showroom price).

Revealing the key highlights of the e-Alfa Super, the auto company which is the only manufacturer of electric three-wheelers in the country, said it stands out for its greatly increased range, which exceeds 95 kilometres on a single charge. Mahindra said it conducted extensive testing to attain this success and ensure that drivers could maximise their earnings.

The e-Alfa Super, which has a 140 Ah lead-acid battery, has a certified range that is 20% longer than that of its predecessor. The electric motor generates a peak power of 1.64 kW and a torque of 22 Nm, it said.

The automaker said this new e-rickshaw is a practical option for drivers seeking self-employment, due to its extended range, exceptional safety protocols, and improved comfort features.

Its availability depends on the approval of e-rickshaws by the respective State, as governed by local government regulations, Mahindra said.

Mahindra said it is providing drivers with complimentary accidental insurance valued at Rs 10 Lakh upon vehicle purchase.

Suman Mishra, CEO, Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said e-Alfa Super empowers its driver partners to boost their entrepreneurial earnings and contribute to environmental preservation.

"In a world with rising demand for clean mobility, our e-Alfa Super rickshaw offers superior range and earning potential. This allows our driver partners to increase their entrepreneurial incomes and reduce environmental impact, while being supported with the trust and reliability of the Mahindra brand,” Suman Mishra said.

Mahindra is offering 1 year vehicle warranty on its 18 A charger. The company also said e-Alfa Super offers quicker charging times, enabling drivers to reduce downtime and optimize their productivity. Furthermore, customers can take advantage of a widespread network of over 10,000 charging stations across the country, facilitated through their charging partnerships, it said.

Mahindra offers a comprehensive one-year vehicle warranty. Additionally, the battery is supported by an 18-month warranty. With a network exceeding 1150 touchpoints across India, the vehicle can be conveniently serviced, it also said.