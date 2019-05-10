Mahindra launches entry level variant of XUV500 at Rs 12.22 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it has launched a new entry level variant of its SUV XUV500 priced at Rs 12.22 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The new variant would be available across the country at company dealerships with immediate effect, M&M said in a statement.

"The launch of the W3 version makes the vehicle much more accessible to a wider range of customers," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division Veejay Ram Nakra said.

The W3 trim comes with six-speed manual transmission and features like projector headlamps, dual-front airbags, anti-lock braking system with electronic brakeforce distribution and disc brakes on all four wheels.