 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Davos 2023: Mahindra Group's growth gems to touch billion-dollar mcap in 2-4 years, says MD & CEO Shah

Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 19, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

India’s economy stands out as a bright spot in a world that looks poised for recession, says Shah. 

Anish Shah, group's managing director and chief executive officer, told Moneycontrol that its 'growth gems' will be on course to be billion dollar entities on the stock market in the next two to four years.

Mahindra Group is looking at significant growth across multiple verticals this year. The Group's auto division Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) posted robust growth last year given bestselling Sports Utility Vehicles like Thar, XUV7OO and the recently launched Scorpio-N.

Anish Shah, group's managing director and chief executive officer, told Moneycontrol that its 'growth gems' will be on course to be billion dollar entities on the stock market in the next two to four years.

Edited Excerpts:​

What have you picked up in terms of the growth and demand outlook based on the three days that you've spent (the World Economic Forum meetings ) in Davos?

There is a lot of fragmentation in the world today, which is really the theme of Davos right now. So in various meetings with CEOs as well as in group sessions, the key themes that are emerging are:  The world is in a precarious position right now. Recession is something that is expected. And the question is, how bad it is going to be. So there is a note of cautiousness and a note of pessimism on that front as well.

India does stand out brightly. And a lot of folks are asking as to why is that the case? And I think we got some good answers to that. So the Indian economy is better poised at this place. And India also will stand to gain from the China plus one or Europe plus one (strategy), in terms of being the destination for the future. And that's where the optimism for India comes in.