172@29@17@242!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|mahindra-group-appoints-mohit-kapoor-as-executive-vp-group-chief-technology-officer-5910661.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Group appoints Mohit Kapoor as Executive VP, Group Chief Technology Officer

Working closely with Mahindra Group businesses, Mohit Kapoor will leverage new and emerging technologies to create new business models and transform customer experiences across the group’s diverse set of companies, it said.

PTI

Diversified conglomerate Mahindra Group on Thursday said it has appointed Mohit Kapoor as Executive Vice President and Group Chief Technology Officer.

Kapoor, will be responsible for driving the group’s ambitious technology transformation agenda and will report to Anish Shah, Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO, Mahindra Group, a release said.

He will also be Technology Head for Financial Services Sector, reporting to Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman and MD, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, and President Financial Services sector, said the release, adding that he will be part of the leadership team of the Group Corporate Office and Mahindra Financial Services sector.

Close

Working closely with Mahindra Group businesses, he will leverage new and emerging technologies to create new business models and transform customer experiences across the group’s diverse set of companies, it said.

related news

Kapoor joined the group from DBS Bank where he set up the Asia Hub at Hyderabad, the bank’s first technology development center outside Singapore, it stated.

"Mohit has the right combination of expertise in modern technology, strong leadership ethics and an indomitable spirit to drive excellence while upholding the group’s values and purpose; spearheading our ambitions,” said Anish Shah.

"I am excited to be a part of such a group with diverse business lines and to be working with businesses that have technology-powered innovation at the core of its strategy,” Kapoor said on his appointment.

Kapoor has led the development of digital banking capabilities focusing on technology innovation across mobile, data, artificial intelligence and cloud, amongst other deep engineering and tech areas, the release said.

He has been in technology and operations roles for over 29 years, with the last 17 years in banking and financial service industry. He has also worked with Bank of America and MphasiS, it added.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 02:55 pm

tags #Business #Mahindra group

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.