App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra Finance to raise up to Rs 3,500 crore via rights issue

The board of directors in its meeting on Monday considered and approved a fundraising of up to Rs 3,500 crore through rights issue, Mahindra Finance said in a regulatory filing.

PTI
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd (Mahindra Finance) on Monday said it will raise up to Rs 3,500 crore through rights issue of shares.

The board of directors in its meeting on Monday considered and approved a fundraising of up to Rs 3,500 crore through rights issue, Mahindra Finance said in a regulatory filing.

"Further, the board has authorised the rights issue committee to proceed with the rights issue forthwith, and, inter-alia, decide the other terms and conditions of the rights issue, including setting the record date, determining the price, appointment of intermediaries and various other related matters," it said.

Close

Mahindra Finance said the board of directors also approved the increase in authorised share capital, pending shareholders' approval, in the ensuing annual general meeting on June 30 through video-conferencing. Shares of Mahindra Finance on Monday closed 3.89 percent higher at Rs 145.40 on the BSE.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

related news

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:45 pm

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services #Mahindra Finance

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

SBICAP Ventures lowering IRR to 12% for Rs 25,000 crore stressed asset fund not enough: Realtors

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.