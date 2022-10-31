English
    Mahindra Finance raises Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds

    Mahindra Finance stock was trading at Rs 202.25, down 1.68 per cent on the BSE.

    October 31, 2022 / 02:50 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on Monday said it has raised Rs 275 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis.

    A meeting of the committee of directors was held on October 31, 2022 and it approved the allotment of 2,750 secured redeemable principal protected non-convertible market linked debentures, the company said in a regulatory filing.

    The face value of the bond is Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 275 crore.

    Mahindra Finance stock was trading at Rs 202.25, down 1.68 per cent on the BSE.
