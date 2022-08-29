English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Mahindra Finance partners with CRIF to enhance customer onboarding experience

    "This association is expected to facilitate quicker loan approval decisions, by combining automation and risk analysis," the release said.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 29, 2022 / 12:30 PM IST
    (Representational image)

    (Representational image)

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced that it has partnered with CRIF Solutions Private Limited (CRIF) to offer a seamless onboarding experience for customers seeking loans.

    According to a press release, through this association, Mahindra Finance would now leverage an automated decision making platform StrategyOne. This move is to integrate its customer acquisition channels across multiple retail asset product lines.

    "This association is expected to facilitate quicker loan approval decisions, by combining automation and risk analysis," the release added.

    "Delivering consistent and convenient customer experiences is an all-important success metric for us at Mahindra Finance. This digital solution is a natural fit which will further improve our onboarding experience levels for customers at the dealer channel, branch as well as the mobile/web digital channels created for customers. We are happy to partner with CRIF and their relevant product lines in this initiative," Ramesh Iyer, VC&MD, Mahindra Finance, said.

    Also Read | Mahindra Lifespace crossing $1 billion m-cap proves firm can survive without black money: Anand Mahindra

    Close

    Related stories

    "This rule engine platform solution will ensure the customer information we capture and consumed by our AI based scorecards combined with bureau information, consistently adheres to our underwriting guidelines. This entire solution, being a cloud-based offering, will result in quicker approvals across both in-person & online channels. Holistic and extensive engagement with credit bureaus is a key agenda as we progress on our path towards a high AUM growth," said Raul Rebello, COO, Mahindra Finance.

    "We are excited about our partnership with Mahindra Finance as we share a common goal of broadening credit access across India. Through the platform, we aim to enable the company to further expand its coverage of loans and offer a convenient and hassle-free onboarding experience. It will help expedite the loan journey, thereby benefitting the company and borrowers-at-large," Wilfred Sigler, Senior Director, Market Development & Digital Solutions, CRIF India, said.

    Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited (Mahindra Finance), part of the Mahindra Group, is one of India’s leading non-banking finance companies.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CRIF #Mahindra & Mahindra Finance #Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M)
    first published: Aug 29, 2022 12:30 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.