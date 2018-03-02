App
Mar 01, 2018 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mahindra February sales up 19% to 51,127 units

Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today posted a 19 percent growth in its February sales at 51,127 units.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The company had sold 42,826 vehicles during the same month last year, M&M said in a statement.

The passenger vehicles volumes (which includes UVs, cars and vans) grew 8 percent at 22,389 units in February 2018 as against 20,717 units in February last year.

Commercial vehicle sales during the month jumped 28 percent to 20,946 units compared to 16,383 units in the same month of 2017.

Commenting on the performance, M&M President, Automotive Sector, Rajan Wadhera said: "This performance comes on the back of a sustained momentum and demand, both in the personal and commercial vehicle segments, which we believe will also continue in the month of March."

Domestic sales in February stood at 48,473 vehicle as against 40,526 units in the year-ago period, registering a growth of 20 percent.

Exports during the month grew 15 per cent to 2,654 units as against 2,300 in February 2017.

In the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment, M&M sold 828 vehicles for the month, registering a growth of 16 per cent, the company said.

