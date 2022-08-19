English
    Mahindra explores acquisition of GM's Talegaon factory: Report

    Apart from Mahindra, British brand MG Motor has also shown interest in the GM factory, according to media reports.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 19, 2022 / 03:42 PM IST
    Mahindra was the first major OEM in India to enter the electric car segment.

     
     
    Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is exploring the possibility of acquiring US carmaker General Motors' factory at Talegaon in Maharashtra, soon after Tata Motors agreed to take over Ford's plant in Gujarat, according to a report by business daily Economic Times.

    Mahindra executives made several visits to the Talegaon facility in the past few weeks, which came after GM's term sheet with the Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors - in talks to acquire the plant, expired on June 30.

    Also Read: Mahindra & Mahindra expands electric vehicle partnership with Volkswagen

    Apart from Mahindra, British brand MG Motor has also shown interest in the GM factory, said the report.

    "GM is continuing to explore options for the sale of the site'', the report added quoting a GM India spokesperson. If talks between Mahindra and GM lead to a deal, it would be the second case of a homegrown company helping a US automaker exit its investment in India.

    Both GM and Ford have left the Indian automobile market. While Ford found a buyer for its plant within a year of its announcement of leaving India in September 2021, GM is still looking for a buyer for the facility five years after exiting this market.

    Meanwhile, M&M and Volkswagen Group recently expanded their cooperation and signed a term sheet, under which the German automaker will supply electric vehicle components to the Indian automaker.

    Both the companies signed the sheet on the supply of electric components by VW’s MEB (open platform for EVs) for Mahindra’s new, purpose-built electric platform INGLO.
    Moneycontrol News
    first published: Aug 19, 2022 03:42 pm
