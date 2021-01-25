Mahindra expects EVs to dominate Indian roads by 2030: Report

Electric vehicles should overtake high fuel consuming cars in India by the end of the decade, as prices become more aligned, and infrastructure and technology improve with help from the government, automaker Mahindra and Mahindra said on January 25.

In conversation with Bloomberg, Managing Director Anish Shah said authorities can help in the realm of cost parity, however, it remains difficult for the government to justify subsidising cars for the rich.

“In three to five years’ time, we will have modern electric platforms in India” and cars with internal combustion engines will start to be phased out, Shah said, adding that it is in 2030 that the automaker sees a tipping point where electric vehicles could potentially take over ICE engines in terms of sales.

As for now, Mahindra is placing its focus on larger sports utility vehicles and pickup trucks, which is a reasonably large segment to drive sales according to Shah.