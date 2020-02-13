Mahindra EPC Irrigation shares to be listed on NSE on February 14

"We would like to further inform that the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) has approved our application for listing and the date of listing of our equity shares would be February 14, 2020," the company said in a filing to the BSE.
Mahindra EPC Irrigation on Thursday announced that the National Stock Exchange has approved its application for the listing of shares. The company, it said, has made an application for listing of equity shares on the NSE.
The trading of the shares at NSE may follow soon thereafter, the filing said.
