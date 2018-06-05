Mahindra Electric inks pact with Auroville for mobility ecosystem

Mahindra group's e-vehicle arm Mahindra Electric today said it has inked a pact with Auroville, a township established in Tamil Nadu, to pilot country's first integrated sustainable mobility ecosystem for a community.

The company has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Auroville which has been involved with several e-mobility initiatives over the last few decades.

"The evolution of a common platform integrating mobility, energy storage and charging for an entire community is an important step to ensure quick scalability in future," Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said in a statement.

There is great synergy between Auroville's vision to create a green mobility system and M&M's initiatives to help more people adopt EV technology, he added.

As per the MoU, the two parties will work with IISc (Indian Institute of Science), Puducherry Smart City Development Ltd, GoGreen BOV, and numerous initiatives at Auroville itself to develop a holistic ecosystem encompassing M&M's electric vehicles, smart parking systems, charging infrastructure and its software integration platform NEMO.

The parties also aim to enable mobility models like ride sharing, ride hailing, self-drive rentals etc.

"Auroville believes that the innovation in technology and support from partners such as Mahindra Electric, IISc and GoGreen will enable Auroville to start prototyping end-to-end sustainable mobility solutions which can then be replicated across other cities," Auroville Coordinator, Integrated Transport Services, Minhaj Ameen said.