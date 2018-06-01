Mahindra Electric extends EV tie up with Zoomcar to Mumbai

Mahindra group's e-vehicle arm Mahindra Electric today said it has extended its partnership with car rental firm firm Zoomcar to the city, wherein the former's 50 e2oPlus vehicles will be deployed on the latter's platform here.

Under this, the two firms are set to offer 50 e2oPlus, Mahindras electric car on the Zoomcar platform and will touch around 100 EVs in the next quarter, a release said.

Mahindra group and Zoomcar already have similar tie-ups in New Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mysuru.

"We are proud to now extend our association with Zoomcar and introduce our EVs on the shared mobility platform in Mumbai. We have already announced our plans to invest in a manufacturing set up in Maharashtra. This initiative coincides with Maharashtra governments announcement of their EV policy," said Mahesh Babu chief executive officer of Mahindra Electric.

The initiative is aimed at promoting connected, shared and electric mobility as a model, in line with the recommendations in the NITI Aayog report on the governments 2030 vision.

"The Maharashtra governments progressive stand on EVs will surely contribute to a meaningful expansion of the electric ecosystem in the months and years ahead," Greg Moran, co-founder and CEO of Zoomcar said.

A larger financing arrangement between Zoomcar and Mahindra Finance will see the former obtain customised EV financing as well, the release said.