Mahindra Aerospace, Viking Air tie up for small aircraft biz

Mahindra Aerospace has inked an initial pact with Viking Air of Canada to support each other’s non-competing aircraft business amid growing opportunities in the regional air connectivity space in India.

The pact is aimed at boosting market penetration in identified territories, and provide potential customers with multiple options based on specific operational requirements, Mahindra Aerospace said in release today.

The Victoria (Canada)-based Viking Air is the global leader in utility aircraft services, and the manufacturer of the 19-seater passenger twin-engine utility turboprop aircraft, Series 400 Twin Otter, which is capable of operating from multiple surfaces including water.

Mahindra Aerospace and Viking Air have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for a strategic alliance, which was signed during the on-going visit of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau to India, it said.

"India’s diverse market landscape offers numerous options for Viking and Mahindra Aerospace to leverage their resources for a mutually beneficial collaboration to develop regional air transportation solutions," the release stated.

"We are confident that the Viking Twin Otter Series 400 aircraft and our 8 and 10-seater Mahindra Airvan will offer a unique product portfolio to customers across various geographies," it added.

In India, this portfolio can address the much needed requirements of regional connectivity, where this range of aircraft offers a suitable solution and desired boost to regional connectivity scheme Udan, Mahindra Aerospace chairman SP Shukla said.

Mahindra Aerospace produces the 8-seater utility piston aircraft, the Mahindra Airvan 8, and the 10-seater turboprop utility aircraft, the Mahindra Airvan 10.

It plans to launch these aircraft in Ski and Float versions going forward.

"Viking sees enormous market potential for the Series 400 Twin Otter in India, with a particular emphasis on the seaplane variant. We are confident that our alliance with Mahindra Group will provide the necessary traction the Series 400 deserves in India and will offer us new possibilities to collaborate in other territories as well," David Curtis, President and CEO of Viking Air said.