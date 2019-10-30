MahaRERA’s proposal to register self-regulatory organisations legally untenable, say homebuyers

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority’s (MahaRERA) proposal to register real estate developers and project promoters’ Self-Regulatory Organisation (SROs) with the authority is ‘not as per provisions of RERA’, is ‘arbitrary' and 'legally untenable,’ homebuyers have said in their letter to MahaRERA.

The homebuyers’ body Forum for People’s Collective Efforts (FPCE) has appealed to the regulatory authority to withdraw the order dated October 11 and 'ensure that it is not acted upon'.

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority had proposed to register realty developers and project promoters’ SROs with the authority.

According to the regulator, this will help ensure greater professionalism among realty developers, bring a certain level of consistency in their practices, enforcement of code of conduct and discourage fraudulent promoters.

The SRO registration would be valid for a period of five years, the regulator said in a circular. The proposed SRO is expected to have at least 500 MahaRERA registered projects of their members and has to be a group or association or federation of project promoters, which is a legal entity.

The Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA), under which MahaRERA’s has been constituted, has provisions for registration of ‘Real Estate Projects’ and ‘Real Estate Agents’ only and has no provision to register such SROs, the letter written by Abhay Upadhyay, President and member of FPCE, stated.

“There are also no provisions in RERA (also not mentioned in the order) to penalise or even pass strictures against such SROs if they do wrong/deliver negatively or fail to live up to the expectations in terms of meeting their obligations and carrying out their functions,” the letter said.

It also questions the necessity to set up separate SROs when promoters already have their associations. “These existing associations of promoters must have already been performing the functions and obligations as assigned in the said order, though it may be only on paper, since it is hard for them to make their member promoters to follow both provisions and orders/directions of RERA,” it said.

The forum said the order is against the interest of homebuyers as promoters will now have a legal tool to harass them even more by waving their registration as SROs. “What is the basis for MahaRERA to assume that even if promoters are told by SROs, they will abide by their directions? Does MahaRERA consider SROs to be more effective and powerful than itself that it believes that promoters will listen to SROs but not to MahaRERA."

The order seeks to create another stakeholder for MahaRERA to manage and regulate beside other stakeholders as provided in RERA, it claimed. “This will not only be time consuming, but also distract the attention of MahaRERA from more useful and important work as assigned under RERA of not only regulating the real estate sector but also ensuring justice for homebuyers.”

The letter said the time spent on SROs could instead “have been more fruitfully utilised for spirited implementation of RERA,” in ensuring that the recovery warrants are issued within 90 days and to physically inspect that promoters have complied with sanctioned plans, registration documents, brochures and advertisements before handing over possession.

“MahaRERA should also have initiated the process of issuing an in-built warning system to promoters of those projects which are running behind schedule to ensure that new projects are completed on time and doesn’t add to the huge backlog of delayed projects. This would have helped in restoring the faith of homebuyers in the sector,” the letter said.