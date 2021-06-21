MahaRERA orders refund with interest for Hamara Ghar homebuyer

Representative image of a building under construction with crane at the top (Source: ShutterStock)

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority has directed Krishna Buildcon Corporation to refund the entire amount paid by a customer for an apartment in Hamara Ghar housing project in Shahapur near Thane.

The order by MahaRERA member Vijay Satbir Singh came on a complaint by Sneha Santosh Paradkar who had booked a flat in the project on December 19, 2017, and wasn’t given possession as promised in 36 months.

A clause in the registered agreement for sale allowed the developer an extension of six months. However, the developer failed to deliver possession even after 42 months and she sought a refund under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Advocate Manish Gala, appearing for the homebuyer, contended that the developer had not even completed excavation work at the site on September 22, 2020, the date of possession. His client had paid Rs 10.32 lakh in 2017.

Gala argued that the violations and the fact that not even one brick had been laid at the project site entitled his client to a refund of the entire booking amount with interest from the date of payment. No representative was present from the promoter’s side.

MahaRERA member Vijay Satbir Singh observed that Paradkar had filed the complaint online in November 2019 and the developer did not submit its reply.

“Furthermore, though the notice for this virtual hearing has been duly served upon it, the respondent failed to appear for the hearing, which shows that the respondent is not willing to contest these complaints. Hence, the MahaRERA has no other alternative but to proceed with the matter ex-parte against the respondent on merits,” he said in the order dated June 2, 2021.

He held that the developer obtained the commencement certificate on September 22, 2017, and the registered agreement for sale was dated December 19, 2017. Possession was promised within 36 months of the commencement certificate, with a grace period of six months, which makes the final date of possession March 22, 2021.

However, the project remains incomplete and the developer failed to hand over possession as required and hence under Section 18, the complainant was liable to get a refund of her investment with interest, Singh observed.

He noted that the promoter had registered the development as a new project by mentioning the proposed completion date as December 21, 2019, but had not uploaded the architect’s certificate form-4. He said the promoter had also not extended the project validity period after it lapsed in December 2019 and directed the technical wing of MahaRERA to take appropriate action.