MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Don't miss the latest webinar on Global Investing with Passive Products on June 22, 11am
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

MahaRERA orders refund with interest for Hamara Ghar homebuyer

Regulator says developer failed to hand over flat as promised after 42 months; project remains incomplete

Satish Nandgaonkar
Representative image of a building under construction with crane at the top (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative image of a building under construction with crane at the top (Source: ShutterStock)

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority has directed Krishna Buildcon Corporation to refund the entire amount paid by a customer for an apartment in Hamara Ghar housing project in Shahapur near Thane.

The order by MahaRERA member Vijay Satbir Singh came on a complaint by Sneha Santosh Paradkar who had booked a flat in the project on December 19, 2017, and wasn’t given possession as promised in 36 months.

A clause in the registered agreement for sale allowed the developer an extension of six months. However, the developer failed to deliver possession even after 42 months and she sought a refund under Section 18 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act.

Advocate Manish Gala, appearing for the homebuyer, contended that the developer had not even completed excavation work at the site on September 22, 2020, the date of possession. His client had paid Rs 10.32 lakh in 2017.

Gala argued that the violations and the fact that not even one brick had been laid at the project site entitled his client to a refund of the entire booking amount with interest from the date of payment. No representative was present from the promoter’s side.

Close

Related stories

MahaRERA member Vijay Satbir Singh observed that Paradkar had filed the complaint online in November 2019 and the developer did not submit its reply.

“Furthermore, though the notice for this virtual hearing has been duly served upon it, the respondent failed to appear for the hearing, which shows that the respondent is not willing to contest these complaints. Hence, the MahaRERA has no other alternative but to proceed with the matter ex-parte against the respondent on merits,” he said in the order dated June 2, 2021.

He held that the developer obtained the commencement certificate on September 22, 2017, and the registered agreement for sale was dated December 19, 2017. Possession was promised within 36 months of the commencement certificate, with a grace period of six months, which makes the final date of possession March 22, 2021.

However, the project remains incomplete and the developer failed to hand over possession as required and hence under Section 18, the complainant was liable to get a refund of her investment with interest, Singh observed.

He noted that the promoter had registered the development as a new project by mentioning the proposed completion date as December 21, 2019, but had not uploaded the architect’s certificate form-4. He said the promoter had also not extended the project validity period after it lapsed in December 2019 and directed the technical wing of MahaRERA to take appropriate action.
Satish Nandgaonkar is an Independent Journalist based in Mumbai.
TAGS: #Krishna buildcon #mumbai property market #Mumbai real estate #Real Estate
first published: Jun 21, 2021 01:44 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

The Private Market Show | One empire company can inspire a whole ecosystem of companies: Sumon Sadhu

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.