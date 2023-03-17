MahaRERA issues notices to 14 real estate projects in Maharashtra for advertising without registration number

The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) on March 17 said that it has issued show-cause notices to developers of 14 real estate projects for publishing advertisements without a MahaRERA registration number.

These include five projects in Mumbai, three in Pune, two in Nagpur and one each from Nashik and Aurangabad. However, the names of the developers have not been released as yet.

The state real estate regulator two week ago had announced a drive against such developers who are advertising their projects without mentioning the MahaRERA registration number.

In a statement, it said, “MahaRERA has issued show-cause notices to 14 projects after taking notice of such advertisements published in various newspapers of the state without MahaRERA registration number. All of them have been given seven days from the date of notice to present their case. The errors are expected to be rectified within the prescribed period and penal action will be taken against the developers who do not respond appropriately."

By going to the MahaRERA website, homebuyers can get details about the real estate projects where they plan to make a purchase. As per the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016, it is mandatory for developers to mention RERA registration numbers while advertising their projects.

Moneycontrol News