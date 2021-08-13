Maharashtra unlock: Extra time to workout is good news for gyms

The Maharashtra government has extended gym timings, which owners say will allow them to offer users evening slots that are one of the biggest contributors both in terms of footfalls and business.

Gym timings have extended from 4 pm to 10 pm, and they can also remain open on Sundays with 50 percent capacity, the state government said in its order dated August 11.

"Ever since the lockdown happened last year because of work from home, 70 percent of my business comes after 4 p.m. There has been a big influx in leads. So, many members had said that they will join if they get the slots after 4 p.m.," said Nishad Gabhawala owner of Mould Fitness, a gym located in Kemps Corner in Mumbai.

Another gym owner, Siddhant Mangesh Aadhhathrao, who owns The Fundamental of Sports, a gym in Mumbai's Andheri West area, said that now he can target a large crowd.

"The crowd for evening batches is massive. So, the peak hours is morning 6 a.m.-10 a.m. and evening 6 p.m.-10 p.m. And during the day there aren't many people who come to gyms," said Aadhhathrao.

Adding to this, Jayam Vora, Co-founder, COO, Fitternity, gym aggregator said that before the Maharashtra order only one peak hour was getting utilized. "So, 40-50 percent of a gym's consumption and even revenue was getting compromised."

Gabhawala who has already breached last month's business by 30 percent is expecting to see 2.5 times growth this month thanks to Maharashtra's new order.

Gabhawala who had reopened in June after the state allowed gyms to reopen at 50 percent capacity said that there has been month-on-month increase of 25 percent in footfalls since reopening this year.

"In June, footfalls were at 30 percent of pre-COVID levels and in July it increased by another 25 percent. And now we're operating at 60 percent," said Gabhawala.

Vora said that unlike last year the recovery in footfalls has been faster.

"First reopening last year was quite slow. October-November-December, started with almost like 10- 15 percent footfalls going up by five points every month. I think now people are still more clear that they want to go and work out so even in June, footfalls had already reached 40 percent."

He added that even in terms of revenue the pickup has been same like footfalls for gyms this year.

This is because despite the COVID-19 impact people are opting for yearly memberships.

"A larger number of members started taking yearly memberships just after the (second) lockdown was lifted. Earlier we had 90-10 split where 90 percent opted for shorter term membership but now that ratio is 60-40 so 40 percent are opting for longer term memberships. This is also because we freeze memberships in case of lockdown," said Gabhawala.

While for Gabhawala the membership plans were more skewed towards shorter term during pre-COVID, Vora said that mostly members opted for one year membership.

"Now, it is equally skewed to one year and shorter duration. Most of partners are offering more user-friendly plans to freeze the membership plans in case of lockdown which is why there are many who are still opting for yearly plans."

With people coming back to gyms and opting for yearly memberships, Vora estimates that in the first quarter of next year gyms sector will be back to pre-COVID levels in terms of revenue.

He said that recovery is expected next year because now the festive period is around the corner which is not a great period for gyms in terms of business. In late December comes in new year resolutions and people start hitting the gyms," he added.

Even Aadhhathrao is expecting business to reach pre-COVID levels by January next year.

As for Gabhawala he expects to reach 80-90 percent of pre-COVID business by year end if there is no third COVID-19 wave.