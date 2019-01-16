App
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 07:38 PM IST

Maharashtra to set up 3,200 mw solar projects in two years

Solar projects with 3,200 mw capacity will be set up in Maharashtra in the next two years, Power Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said Wednesday.

PTI
He said chief engineer in each of the 16 zones of Mahavitaran, the state-run power distribution company, has been directed to ensure setting up of 200 mw solar projects (total 3,200 mw) in his jurisdiction in the next two years.

Bawankule was speaking to reporters after presiding over a review meeting of his department.

All private and government water, irrigation projects, government buildings, including those of gram panchayats, will be powered using solar energy under a scheme, he said.

The scheme will be implemented as part of the energy conservation policy of the government, said the minister who asked the authorities concerned to prepare a budget of Rs 500 crore for the Cabinet's approval.

MahaGenco is implementing solar projects with 750 mw capacity, he said, adding big projects will be handled by MahaGenco and smaller ones by Mahavitaran.

MahaGenco is the generation company of the state electricity board.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 07:25 pm

tags #Economy #India #Maharashtra #solar project

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

