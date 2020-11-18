PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maharashtra to bring new law to protect farmers, ensure MSP

State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat said the new law would allow for booking of traders who buy goods at rates lower that the government fixed MSP

Moneycontrol News

Maharashtra will bring in a new law to protect farmers and ensure they receive the minimum support price (MSP) for goods from traders.

State revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on November 17 said the new law would allow for booking of traders who buy goods at rates lower than the government fixed MSP.

"We are looking into what we could do for our farmers. One of the things we are looking to do is, if a trader buys from the farmer at a price lower than the MSP, then we will file a case against him,” Thorat said.

He added that the state cabinet will soon set up a sub-committee to formulate a draft law, The Economic Times reported.

The development comes as opposition ruled states have continued to oppose the three farm laws enacted by the BJP-led central government.

Among the disputed aspects is the lack of mention of MSP, which opponents say coupled with the removal for agricultural produce market committees (APMCs) as middle-men would lead to farmers getting lesser than MSP from traders.

Notably, Maharashtra's ruling coalition consisting of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is not in agreement on how to proceed with its opposition to the Centre's laws - as the first doesn't seem "too keen" with its opposition, the report said. Meanwhile, the Congress leadership has asked all states ruled by the party to block the reforms through legislation.

But, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray "has now agreed" on the requirement of a sub-committee to look into the matter, it added.
First Published on Nov 18, 2020 08:59 am

tags #Farm Bills #farmers #India #Maharashtra #MSP

