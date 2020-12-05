PlusFinancial Times
Maharashtra Sees 4,922 New COVID-19 Cases, 95 Deaths; 5,834 Recover

With 95 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll in the state mounted to 47,694, an official said.

PTI
Dec 5, 2020 / 08:14 PM IST
An analysis of the COVID-19 misinformation, falsehoods and conspiracy theories circulating in the media was conducted by the Cornell University and its finding were published by the New York Times. Over 38 million articles published in the English language globally between January 01 and May 26, finding that 1.1 million contained misinformation. That represents just under three percent of the entire Covid-19 conversation. (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol)

Maharashtra on December 5 reported 4,922 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,47,509, the state health department said.

With 95 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll in the state mounted to 47,694, an official said.

At the same time, 5,834 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,15,884. The state is now left with 82,849 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 758 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,85,267 while the death toll rose by 19 to 10,964, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1,12,05,118 samples.

COVID-19 Vaccine

Frequently Asked Questions

How does a vaccine work?

A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine.

How many types of vaccines are there?

There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine.

What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind?

Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
PTI
TAGS: #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra
first published: Dec 5, 2020 08:14 pm

