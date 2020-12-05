Maharashtra Sees 4,922 New COVID-19 Cases, 95 Deaths; 5,834 Recover

An analysis of the COVID-19 misinformation, falsehoods and conspiracy theories circulating in the media was conducted by the Cornell University and its finding were published by the New York Times. Over 38 million articles published in the English language globally between January 01 and May 26, finding that 1.1 million contained misinformation. That represents just under three percent of the entire Covid-19 conversation. (Image: Moneycontrol) (Image: Moneycontrol)

Maharashtra on December 5 reported 4,922 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 18,47,509, the state health department said.

With 95 more patients succumbing to the viral infection, the overall toll in the state mounted to 47,694, an official said.

At the same time, 5,834 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 17,15,884. The state is now left with 82,849 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 758 new infections, taking the total caseload to 2,85,267 while the death toll rose by 19 to 10,964, the official said.

The state has so far tested 1,12,05,118 samples.