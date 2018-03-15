Maharashtra sees 41% rise in cyber crime cases in 2017, but conviction rate poor

Maharashtra has seen a 41 percent rise in cyber crime cases in 2017 from the previous year, and 86 percent rise since 2012, Hindustan Times reported.

The disturbing part is the conviction rate in such cases is poor at only about 16.67 percent in 2017. The data provided by State Minister for Home, Ranjit Patil cited prosecution’s inadequate knowledge about cyber laws as the reason for the low conviction rates.

The minister has made some recommendations to tackle the growing problem, including formal training for lawyers and police personnel to deal with these cases adeptly.

As part of its cyber crime modernisation policy, the state government is also coming up with a technology-based policy on predictive policing, which will help control the spread of messages on the social network with the potential to create unrest.

“In this predictive policing policy, the police will be able to use past cases and techniques of miscreants, who tried to fuel unrest through social media, to ensure such incidents are not repeated. This will be done through high-tech tools.”

Cybercrimes went up significantly in 2016, reaching 2380 cases when the conviction rate was 23.53 percent. In 2017, 4035 cases were registered in the state and there was a drop of 8.86 percent in the conviction rate.

In 2012, 561 cases of cyber crime were registered and the conviction rate stood at 20 percent.