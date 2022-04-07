English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Maharashtra reviewing bids in large coal import tender

    Power generation in India surged at its fastest pace in three months in March, while power cuts hit the highest level since October.

    Reuters
    April 07, 2022 / 03:26 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    A utility owned by India's richest state Maharashtra is reviewing four bids received in a tender to supply two million tonnes of imported coal and expects to finalise details next month, it told Reuters on Thursday.


    The Maharashtra State Power Generation Co Ltd (Mahagenco) said it had received bids for the tender, its largest in at least three years, from Adani Enterprises, Chettinad Logistics, Gandhar Oil Refinery and Mohit Minerals.


    India has asked utilities to step up imports to the highest levels in at least six years in response to higher coal demand as power use soars. Maharashtra is India's most industrialized state and its biggest power consumer.


    "Mahagenco is in the process of ascertaining the cost reasonability and financial viability of the received bids. It is expected that Mahagenco will finalise the tender by the (middle) of April 2022," the utility told Reuters in a statement.


    The directive to boost imports comes at a time when global prices are trading at steep premiums to average 2021 levels following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Higher imports by India could put further upward pressure on prices.

    Close

    Related stories


    Expensive imports could add to the financial woes of state government-owned, debt-laden power distributors, which have overdue payments of nearly $15 billion to power generators.


    India's southern state of Andhra Pradesh cancelled bids made for two separate tenders by Adani to supply imported coal as the prices quoted were too high, the first such cancellation in recent years over high prices.


    Power generation in India surged at its fastest pace in three months in March, while power cuts hit the highest level since October.

    Demand for power could rise further after weather officials forecast maximum temperatures above normal in April in most parts of the northwest, northeast and central regions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #coal #Coal import #India #Maharashtra
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 03:26 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.