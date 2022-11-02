Maharashtra RCS appoints liquidator to wind up Rupee Co-operative Bank

The Maharashtra registrar of cooperative societies (RCS) has appointed a liquidator for winding up the crisis-ridden Rupee Co-operative Bank Ltd, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on November 2.

The move comes after the appellate authority dismissed an appeal filed by the Rupee Co-operative Bank against the cancellation order, the RBI said.

The RBI on August 10 cancelled the Pune-based bank’s licence as the lender did not have adequate capital and earning prospects.

“The continuance of the bank is prejudicial to the interests of its depositors,” the RBI had said.

The cooperative bank challenged the RBI’s decision in the Bombay High Court, which suspended the order till the conclusion of the appeal filed by the lender before the appellate authority.

The Supreme Court, however, said the High Court’s stay order would remain in place till October 31, 2022 only.

Cancelling the permit, the RBI said in its current financial position, the bank would be unable to pay its depositors in full. The public interest would be adversely affected if the bank was allowed to carry on banking business, it said.

On liquidation, every depositor would be entitled to deposit insurance claim amount of his/her deposits up to a monetary ceiling of Rs 5 lakh from the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC).

As per the bank data, more than 99 percent of the depositors were entitled to their deposits in full, the RBI said.

Trouble has been brewing at the Pune-based lender for some time. In February 2013, the RBI placed it under restrictions, which were extended from time to time.

In recent years, the RBI has stepped up the scrutiny of cooperative banks as many have gone under, leaving depositors, who largely come from lower middle class or economically weaker sections, in a lurch.

It has also been penalising cooperative banks for rule violations so that irregularities can be checked early. Cooperative banks in the country are regulated by the RBI and respective state governments.

A total of 27 small cooperative banks have been liquidated in the past five years, while 42 were closed on account of mergers during the period, minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad told Parliament on July 26. In FY22, 11 cooperative banks were shut as against none in the year before.

In its India’s cooperative mess series, Moneycontrol has extensively written about the plight of retail depositors whose hard-earned savings are stuck with failed cooperative banks.