English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Maharashtra: PM Modi inaugurates Shila' temple at Dehu

    Modi also interacted with 'warkaris' during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual 'wari' tradition which will commence on June 20 from Dehu.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 14, 2022 / 02:55 PM IST
    PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    PM Narendra Modi (ANI Photo)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated a shila (rock) temple at the Sant Tukaram Maharaj Mandir dedicated to the 17th-century saint at Dehu near Pune.

    Modi also interacted with 'warkaris' during his visit, which comes ahead of the annual 'wari' tradition which will commence on June 20 from Dehu.

    The Prime Minister was also presented with a special headgear, the Tukaram pagdi, on the occasion. Tukaram was a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement. Tukaram was a prominent figure in the Bhakti movement.

    (With PTI inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Current Affairs #Dehu #India #Maharashtra #Narendra Modi #PM Modi #Shila temple
    first published: Jun 14, 2022 02:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.