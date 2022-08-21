English
    Maharashtra minister calls for fire audit for industries in Dombivili

    Chavan highlighted that incidents of fire had been reported in the Dombivili industrial area and there was a move to shift factories out of the area.

    PTI
    August 21, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST
    Representative Image (Image: AFP)

    Maharashtra Minister Ravindra Chavan on Sunday called for fire audits at factories in the Dombivili MIDC area in Thane district. The state public works minister gave the directions while inaugurating the emergency control room and the emergency van projects undertaken by the Kalyan Ambernath Manufacturers Association (KAMA).


    Chavan highlighted that incidents of fire had been reported in the Dombivili industrial area and there was a move to shift factories out of the area. ”More than 50,000 people depend on industries in the area in some form or the other. If 100 per cent fire audit is conducted at all industries and such accidents can be avoided and there will be no question of shifting factories,” the minister said.

    Chavan lauded the KAMA’s initiative to set up the most modern control room and provide a van for emergency services. According to the KAMA, Rs 55 lakh was spent on the control room and the van from the contribution of member industries.

    first published: Aug 21, 2022 05:59 pm
