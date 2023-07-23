English
    Maharashtra may take back 5 airports leased to Anil Ambani company

    Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said the Navi Mumbai airport will get operational next year but work on Nanded and Latur airports has come to a standstill

    Moneycontrol News
    July 23, 2023 / 10:05 AM IST
    Anil Ambani.

    In 2009, the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Airports Developers was given a contract to develop five airports in Maharashtra.

    The Maharastra government is likely to take back the Latur, Osmanabad, Nanded, Yavatmal, and Baramati airports leased to the financially distressed Anil Ambani group, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has said.

    “Around 2009, some airports were given to Reliance for development for 30 years. However, due to the lack of progress in developing these airports, the state government is considering taking them back from the company. Works in Nanded and Latur airports have come to a complete halt,” Fadnavis told the assembly on July 21.

    In 2009, Reliance Airport Development Limited emerged as the highest bidder, securing the project for all five airports with a bid of Rs 63 crore in an auction conducted by the then Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government to enhance air connectivity in the state.

    "We will seek the state advocate general’s opinion on whether we can take control again unilaterally," Fadnavis added.

    The Anil Ambani-led company also failed to clear its dues, leading the state government to seek the opinion of the advocate general to speed up the resolution.

    "Nanded, Latur airport works have come to a standstill. The company that was given the work hasn't paid the dues. AG's opinion will be taken and we will expedite this work. Navi Mumbai airport will become operational next year," he tweeted.

    The state government was considering a dedicated authority for efficient airport management, the deputy CM said, adding a decision would be taken within the next three months.

