Maharashtra issues new guidelines for inter-state travel: All your queries answered here

With the coronavirus cases in northern India rising, the Maha Vikas Agadhi government in Maharashtra has made RT PCR test mandatory for people entering the state by air, train or road. The directions have been issued for people coming to Maharashtra from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat.

Under the new guidelines, airline travellers to Mumbai and other districts of Maharashtra from the above-mentioned states will now have to compulsorily undergo RT PCR test before boarding flights. Only passengers with a negative report will be allowed to board flights to Mumbai.

Maharashtra issues new guidelines for passengers from Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa

Railway passengers will have to produce the negative report obtained 96 hours prior to the journey on arrival.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

What/who is allowed?

1) Any air passenger from India can enter the state. But those coming from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa and Gujarat will be allowed only with certain conditions.

2) Passengers travelling by trains from the above states shall carry with them RT-PCR negative test report before they enter Maharashtra.

3) People coming by road from Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Goa need to be tested for symptoms including body temperature by district collectors concerned of land border districts.

Who can enter Maharashtra?

1) All the passengers (air/train/road) who do not have any COVID-19 symptoms.

2) Those with RT-PCR test certificates done within 96 hours (72 for air passengers) before the scheduled arrival in Maharashtra, and the report has arrived as 'negative'.

3) Passengers tested for symptoms including body temperature on state borders.

What if a passenger is tested COVID-19 positive?

1) Air passengers: Passengers whose report comes positive will be contacted and treated as per the existing protocol. The concerned municipal commissioners will be the nodal officers for the same and ensure that the above instructions are followed strictly.

a) Passengers who show symptoms shall be segregated.b) To undergo Antigen test.c) To be sent to COVID Care Centre (CCC) for further care.d) The cost of further care, including CCC, shall be borne by the passenger themselves.

e) The municipal commissioners/district collectors concerned will be the nodal officers for the same.

a) Passengers who display symptoms shall be segregated.b) To undergo Antigen test.c) To be sent to COVID Care Centre (CCC) for further care.d) The cost of further care, including CCC, shall be borne by the passenger themselves.e) The municipal commissioners/district collectors concerned will be the nodal officers for the same.